Main St. back open after road work in downtown Evansville

Main Street
Main Street(Downtown Evansville Indiana / Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say reconstruction on the 200 Block of Main Street finished Friday, meaning all block are now open to traffic.

Back in August, crews began removing the bricks from the driving lanes and replaced it with concrete due to the amount of traffic that goes through the area.

Officials say the Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park infrastructure project continues to advance as well..

Several other downtown streets have also opened.

