Local company gets in the holiday spirit with Turkey Bowling

Local company gets in the holiday spirit with Turkey Bowling
By Max Parker
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As high school football season comes to a close, we move towards more indoor sports, and with Thanksgiving nearly upon us, the folks at Anchor Industries put together their first annual Turkey Bowl event.

No, it’s not a play on words, it’s literally bowling with a frozen turkey. Employees gave the event a trial run last year, and this year, it was time to make it official. 28 teams competed as others watched on, as the competition got underway with teams vying to advance in the bracket elimination tournament. It was a great day for some friendly competition.

“It’s a lot of fun. It builds a good camaraderie with all your coworkers,” said Chris Rhew, one of the champions during the practice year. “It’s a good opportunity to get out of the building, have a little fun, and see people enjoy themselves. I bowl in a Tuesday bowling league at Franklin Lanes, so I’m sure I can get it down the middle, that’s what I’m hoping.”

28 teams participated, and in total, over 300 employees attended the festive event. 14 teams move on to the next round, set to be played this weekend.

