Leadership Everyone holds meeting at Ivy Tech

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Leadership Everyone held its first Big Action Meeting at Ivy Tech College.

The goal was to bring ideas and visions to improve communities from their ‘Regional Voice’ initiative, and form them into actions and projects.

Participants were separated into six groups with different areas to get involved in like Library of Neighbors, Supported Schools and Sustainable Region to name a few.

”One of the top things that bubbled up with the people was diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging and access,” explains Leadership Everyone CEO Lynn Miller. “So in every decision we are making we are gonna put that lens on it and the connectivity of all the regions.”

