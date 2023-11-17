Jury now deliberating in double murder trial in Evansville
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial we’ve been covering all week in Evansville.
31-year old Arthur Jones is accused of shooting to death Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins inside a home on Lodge Avenue in 2021.
Friday, the trial continued shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Jones chose not to testify, and closing arguments got underway.
The jury started deliberations around 10:25 a.m.
Jordan Yaney is in the courtroom. We’ll have updates from him as soon as they come in.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.