Jury now deliberating in double murder trial in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The jury is now deliberating in the murder trial we’ve been covering all week in Evansville.

31-year old Arthur Jones is accused of shooting to death Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins inside a home on Lodge Avenue in 2021.

Friday, the trial continued shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Jones chose not to testify, and closing arguments got underway.

The jury started deliberations around 10:25 a.m.

Jordan Yaney is in the courtroom. We’ll have updates from him as soon as they come in.

