IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chandler Elementary and Boonville Middle school in Warrick County were chosen as the top two Title One schools in the state.
As we reported, there are over 1,200 Title I schools in the state.
Of those, eight were chosen as finalist to be named the overall top two.
Warrick County Superintendent Abbie Redmon says the Indiana Secretary of Education called to tell her the news.
Redmon says both schools will present at a national conference in Portland in February.
She says two schools from every state will be there.
