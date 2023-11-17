Birthday Club
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chandler Elementary and Boonville Middle school in Warrick County were chosen as the top two Title One schools in the state.

As we reported, there are over 1,200 Title I schools in the state.

Of those, eight were chosen as finalist to be named the overall top two.

[Previous Story: Indiana Dept. of Education visits, honors two Warrick Co. Title I schools]

Warrick County Superintendent Abbie Redmon says the Indiana Secretary of Education called to tell her the news.

Redmon says both schools will present at a national conference in Portland in February.

She says two schools from every state will be there.

