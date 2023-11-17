Birthday Club
Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns

Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas at Panther Creek is back in one week.

The event will be open November 24 through January 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Officials say five non-profits will benefit from the event.

This includes the Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament, Aubrey’s Song, Stanly Playground Association, Help Office of Owensboro, and the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cost is $5 a vehicle.

A free community night will be held on December 14.

Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns
Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns
