Holiday cheer coming to Owensboro as Christmas at Panther Creek returns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Christmas at Panther Creek is back in one week.

The event will be open November 24 through January 2 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Officials say five non-profits will benefit from the event.

This includes the Dust Bowl Basketball Tournament, Aubrey’s Song, Stanly Playground Association, Help Office of Owensboro, and the Moseleyville Volunteer Fire Department.

The cost is $5 a vehicle.

A free community night will be held on December 14.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.