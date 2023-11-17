Highway 41 partially shut down near Indiana State Police building after crash
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirms Highway 41 southbound at Rusher Creek is currently shut down for an accident with injuries.
That’s right by the Indiana State Police building just off the highway. At this time, all injuries are unknown.
Officials say The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are on scene.
