Friday marks opening day for Christkindlmarkt in Ferdinand

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) It’s the opening day for the Christkindlmarkt in Ferdinand.

Officials say the opening ceremonies are set to take place at Crypt on Monastery Hill at 6:30 p.m.

Then Saturday, the market opens at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday it will go from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A full schedule can be found on the Visit Dubois County website.

Also happening Saturday is the Christkindlmarkt at Germania in Evansville.

The event goes from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials ask that you come hungry and come thirsty.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.