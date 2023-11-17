Birthday Club
Friday marks opening day for Christkindlmarkt in Ferdinand

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) It’s the opening day for the Christkindlmarkt in Ferdinand.

Officials say the opening ceremonies are set to take place at Crypt on Monastery Hill at 6:30 p.m.

Then Saturday, the market opens at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday it will go from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A full schedule can be found on the Visit Dubois County website.

Also happening Saturday is the Christkindlmarkt at Germania in Evansville.

The event goes from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Officials ask that you come hungry and come thirsty.

