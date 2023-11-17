Birthday Club
Foust Elementary students hosting food drive to give back to community

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s the season of giving, and one school in Owensboro is helping those in need through a food drive.

A special group of students at Foust Elementary School decided to host a food drive to giveback this year.

This group of students are called rocket leaders, a club based on academics and behavior.

Carrie Kimbrell is a Social Worker who runs this club.

She says the students were the ones who chose the food drive, and they have a big goal.

The hope is to raise 500 items of food by Friday, which means if every student and teacher in the building brought in a single item they would reach their goal.

That food will then be given to New Life Church right down the street.

We poke with Ms. Kimbrell about what she hopes the students will take away.

“I think it’s powerful for us to teach the lesson of sometimes we do receive, but the importance of giving and how that makes you feel,” Ms. Kimbrell said. “It’s important for them to learn that. So as a a staff member here and students it’s really cool to see us come together as a team and help our own community which is the several blocks that are school is in.”

Once all of the food items have been collected they will be tallied, and if 500 is met, both principals at Foust will get slimed during a celebration assembly.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

