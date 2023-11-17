EPD: Arrests made after drug house discovered on Oregon Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after officers uncovered a drug house during a search warrant, Evansville Police confirm.

According to an affidavit, officers searched the home on the 900 block of W. Oregon Street and found methamphetamine, marijuana, glass pipes, a digital scale and a rifle.

Police say it would be plain to anyone visiting the home that it is used for selling and using drugs.

Officers revealed that nine people were living inside the home, two of which were arrested as a result of the search.

Carrie R. Sisk, 43, was arrested on charges of Visiting a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substances and Operating Without Ever Receiving a License Prior.

Dahlton S. Clark, 23, was arrested on charges of Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substance/Drug Paraphernalia and Possess Paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.