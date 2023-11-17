Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

EPD: Arrests made after drug house discovered on Oregon Street

DAHLTON STERLING CLARK (L) and CARRIE RENAE SISK (R)
DAHLTON STERLING CLARK (L) and CARRIE RENAE SISK (R)(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after officers uncovered a drug house during a search warrant, Evansville Police confirm.

According to an affidavit, officers searched the home on the 900 block of W. Oregon Street and found methamphetamine, marijuana, glass pipes, a digital scale and a rifle.

Police say it would be plain to anyone visiting the home that it is used for selling and using drugs.

Officers revealed that nine people were living inside the home, two of which were arrested as a result of the search.

Carrie R. Sisk, 43, was arrested on charges of Visiting a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substances and Operating Without Ever Receiving a License Prior.

Dahlton S. Clark, 23, was arrested on charges of Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine, Maintaining a Common Nuisance - Controlled Substance/Drug Paraphernalia and Possess Paraphernalia.

Both suspects were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Crash in Muhlenberg County
Crash shuts down US 62 in Muhlenberg County
House fire generic
5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

Latest News

Salvation Army inviting public to celebrate multi-county toy, gift donation event
Salvation Army inviting public to celebrate multi-county toy, gift donation event
Highway 41 partially shut down near Indiana State Police building after crash
House fire in Oakland City
Crews battle large house fire overnight in Oakland City
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Jury now deliberating in double murder trial in Evansville