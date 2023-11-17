Emergency crews respond to rollover accident in Greenville
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Greenville emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover with injuries on KY-181 North.
According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews were called Friday to the 3500 block of KY-181 North.
Fire crews say one man was transported by EMS to a local hospital with unknown conditions, one signed a refusal.
Officials say KY-181 North will be shut down for approximately two hours until utility crews work to set a new pole and establish utility hookups.
KY-181 North is shut down from KY-2533 and the Job Corps entrance.
Officials say to avoid taking this route and find an alternative route.
