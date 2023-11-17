Crews called to grass fire in Chandler

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As our dry conditions continue, Warrick County fire crews spent part of tonight dealing with a large grass fire.

The fire was in the area of Pony Lane and Gardner Road in Chandler.

One of the neighbors talked about how big the fire was when he first saw it.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but they are still in the area checking for any hot spots.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.