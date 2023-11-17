Birthday Club
Crews called to grass fire in Chandler
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As our dry conditions continue, Warrick County fire crews spent part of tonight dealing with a large grass fire.

The fire was in the area of Pony Lane and Gardner Road in Chandler.

One of the neighbors talked about how big the fire was when he first saw it.

Firefighters put the fire out quickly, but they are still in the area checking for any hot spots.

$70,000 worth of reportedly stolen bourbon returned
Peiyton Smith
Owensboro teen accused of killing 16-year-old Demarion Black appears at bail hearing
Day 4 of double murder trial in Evansville in the books
‘I’ve never been in that crib, period’: Day 4 of double murder trial wraps in Evansville
More parents come forward with claims of severe bullying in Gibson Co.
Murder suspected after former Mt. Vernon man found dead in Michigan
