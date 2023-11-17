Crews battle large house fire overnight in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday night, first responders were called to a large house fire in Oakland City that sent smoke billowing into the sky.

East Gibson Fire responded to the 300 block of West Vine Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. and reported finding flames coming from the home.

Fortunately, officials confirm no one was inside the home.

Barton Township Fire Territory, Petersburg Fire, Gibson County EMS and the Oakland City Police Department responded to the scene.

Investigators have not revealed what they believe started the blaze.

