Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Crews battle large house fire overnight in Oakland City

House fire in Oakland City
House fire in Oakland City(East Gibson Fire Territory)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday night, first responders were called to a large house fire in Oakland City that sent smoke billowing into the sky.

East Gibson Fire responded to the 300 block of West Vine Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. and reported finding flames coming from the home.

Fortunately, officials confirm no one was inside the home.

Barton Township Fire Territory, Petersburg Fire, Gibson County EMS and the Oakland City Police Department responded to the scene.

Investigators have not revealed what they believe started the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
Crash in Muhlenberg County
Crash shuts down US 62 in Muhlenberg County
House fire generic
5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

Latest News

Highway 41 partially shut down near Indiana State Police building after crash
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools
Arthur Lee Jones IV
Jury now deliberating in double murder trial in Evansville
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools
IDOE awards Top Honors to 2 Title I Warrick County Schools