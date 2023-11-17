Crews battle fire on Diamond Island near Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several crews were called out to Diamond Island to fight a large brush fire overnight.

The island sits on the rive in between Henderson and Posey Counties.

Pictures sent in from a viewer show the flames were large at one point.

Dispatchers say this started up around 11:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say the Henderson Fire Department and City County Rescue were called in to help.

Black Township firefighters in Posey County were also called into help.

At this point we don’t know how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

We will let you know as soon as we learn more.

