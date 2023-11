STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Sturgis is under a boil water advisory.

Emergency management leaders say this also impacts those near the airport, Grangertown, and the Caseyville area.

According to a Facebook post, crews are currently fixing leaks in the area.

We will let you know as soon as it’s fixed.

