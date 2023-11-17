A.M. Light Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly during the morning. This afternoon, breezy and cooler as high temps drop into the mid-60s. Tonight, clearing skies and colder as dip into the lower 30s.

Saturday, sunny and cooler as high temps sink into the mid-50s. Saturday night, clear and cold as lows drop into the lower 30s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and slightly warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 50s to 60.

