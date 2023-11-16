Watch out! Large oil spill reported by deputies in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to look out for a significant oil spill on State Route 132 E in Dixon between Railroad Street and Lydia Street.

Officials say the Kentucky State Highway Department is on their way to help with cleaning up the scene.

“There is rain in the forecast for tomorrow, which can present a driving hazard with residual oils that may remain on the roadway after cleanup,” says the sheriff’s office on social media.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution when coming through the area.

