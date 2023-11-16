Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Watch out! Large oil spill reported by deputies in Webster County

Watch out! Large oil spill reported by deputies in Webster County
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to look out for a significant oil spill on State Route 132 E in Dixon between Railroad Street and Lydia Street.

Officials say the Kentucky State Highway Department is on their way to help with cleaning up the scene.

“There is rain in the forecast for tomorrow, which can present a driving hazard with residual oils that may remain on the roadway after cleanup,” says the sheriff’s office on social media.

Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution when coming through the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County
TANISHA DHALIWAL
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County
Accident with injuries slows traffic on SR66 in Warrick County

Latest News

More parents come forward with claims of severe bullying in Gibson Co.
More parents come forward with claims of severe bullying in Gibson Co.
Murder suspected after former Mt. Vernon man found dead in Michigan
Murder suspected after former Mt. Vernon man found dead in Michigan
Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Evansville
Evansville Christmas Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season
Local sheriff gains perspective after trip to border
Local sheriff gains perspective after trip to border