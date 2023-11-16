Birthday Club
VHS chosen for prestigious cat mentorship program

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society received a national award.

Leaders say they were picked for the 2024 Community Cat Mentorship.

They tell us only six organizations in the entire country received the mentorship.

The mentorship includes $15,000 dollars in funding, which they plan to use to increase the availability of resources for those who are living with feral cats on or near their properties.

The Humane Society is hosting a Community Cat Information Night for homeowners dealing with a feral cat problem.

It’s happening Wednesday, November 29 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the V-H-S on Millner Industrial Drive

