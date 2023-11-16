Birthday Club
Vanderburgh County Sheriff adding Flock Safety cameras outside city limits

(WAVE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office announced they are bringing the Flock Safety system to the county.

Deputies say the Flock Safety system uses networked license plate reader cameras to monitor and log vehicles operating on publicly accessible roadways.

Evansville Police have used the system for more than a year now; however, this addition will allow those living outside city limits to benefit from the cameras.

“The Flock Safety system is the most advanced of its kind and was designed specifically to target the weak link of most criminal endeavors, which is getting to and then away from the scene without being seen,” says Sheriff Noah Robinson. “I’m thrilled to have this powerful investigative tool in our jurisdiction, and I am confident that its presence will lead to a reduction in residential and commercial burglaries and thefts.”

For more information, visit vanderburghsheriff.org.

