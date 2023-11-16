Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

US gets a D+ grade for high pre-term birth rate

FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate
FILE - For the second year in a row, the U.S. gets a D+ grade for a high preterm birth rate(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States barely gets a passing grade on pre-term births.

The March of Dimes released a report Thursday saying the country received a D+.

The infant and maternal health nonprofit says the rate of babies born before 37 weeks gestation remains the highest in over a decade.

Premature birth is the leading cause of infant deaths.

The report gives eight states and Puerto Rico a failing grade. Those states are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and West Virginia. No states earned an A.

Almost 20,000 babies nationwide died before turning one last year, with the highest infant death rates in the South and Midwest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County
Accident with injuries slows traffic on SR66 in Warrick County
TANISHA DHALIWAL
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear awards over $2.2 million to fight domestic violence
Giant panda Xiao Qi Ji plays at his enclosure at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington,...
Take heart, it looks like China could send new pandas to the US
Chance Rohda, a 13-year-old from Brainard, Neb., recently earned a perfect score on the ACT.
13-year-old earns a perfect score on the ACT
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
The world’s first gene therapy for sickle cell disease has been approved in Britain
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers