11/16 Thursday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Happening Thursday, one of the men accused in a double murder on Evansville’s west side will appear in court.

We’re learning new information this morning about a fatal crash that happened in Hopkins County.

President Biden spent more than four hours meeting with China’s president Wednesday.

He claims the two made “real progress” in improving the relationship.

We’re just a week away from Thanksgiving and experts say this year’s feast is going to cost even more than usual.

We’ll share a few tips that will have your wallet feeling thankful.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

