Rainy Friday, cooler weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Thursday is our final 70-degree day of the week. Clouds and light rain will move in late Thursday night through Friday. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally less than a quarter inch across the Tri-State. Rainfall will not be sufficient to end the burn bans in effect for many of our counties. Much colder air flows in over the weekend, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s under sunny skies. More rain arrives on Monday and Tuesday before the next surge of even colder air settles in for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Highs will drop into the middle 40s and lows into the mid 20s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.