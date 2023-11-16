Birthday Club
Pro-Israel rally held at Dubois County Courthouse

By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tonight in Dubois County, community members came together in support of Israel as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues.

The rally started at the Dubois County Courthouse with members expressing their concerns about the war.

Organizers say they want to show their support for Israel amid attacks by militant group, Hamas.

“What you are witnessing now is a battle for civilization,” says organizer Richard Moss.

They say they are thinking of possibly having another rally sometime in the future.

