One dead after semi-truck crash near Central City

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say one person was killed in an accident on KY 1379 near Central City this morning shortly before 10 a.m.

Investigators revealed a semi-truck driven by 32-year-old Abelardos Bartolon-Lopez of Sacramento, Kentucky, was heading west on KY 1379 when it left the road and overturned.

The Muhlenberg Coroner says Bartolon-Lopez died in the accident. We’re told Bartolon-Lopez was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Kentucky State Police and the Muhlenberg County Coroner are investigating.

