Mt. Carmel gears up for semi-state game on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Golden Aces defeated Tolono-Unity last Saturday in the quarterfinal, 56-46, in what was a slow game to start off with. However, the team really picked up the scoring in the second half, a pattern that resembles Mt. Carmel’s season pretty well, according to Head Coach Michael Brewer.

“It was a season, I think, that we were all looking forward to to begin with,” said Coach Brewer. “It’s had its ups and downs, it’s had its challenges, but I think the thing that I’m most proud of our kids for is, right now I think we’re playing our best football.”

It’s a good time to be playing their best football, of course, because for Senior QB Blayne Sisson and his squad, this is season is one for the books.

“We’re playing to go to a stage championship. This is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid,” said Sisson. “I remember talking about it with my friends in 7th and 8th grade, freshman year. It’s kind of surreal to be one game away. My sophomore year, we were one game away, but it didn’t really mean that much to me then, we won, we lost, whatever. But, it’s my senior year, luckily I get to play four more years, but it’s my last year here, so I’m going to give it my all.”

We will have coverage of the game against Roxana on Saturday. Also, quick congrats to Blayne, he recently announced he will be playing ball at Illinois next year.

