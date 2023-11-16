Mostly Sunny & Mild

Birthday Club
14 First Alert Forecast
(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny as high temps climb into the lower 70s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain developing late. Low temps will only drop into the mid-50s behind southerly winds.

Friday, cloudy with light occasional rain...mainly during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Friday night, clearing skies and colder as dip into the lower 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s.

