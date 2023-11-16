Mostly Sunny & Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny as high temps climb into the lower 70s. Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain developing late. Low temps will only drop into the mid-50s behind southerly winds.

Friday, cloudy with light occasional rain...mainly during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Friday night, clearing skies and colder as dip into the lower 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps sink into the lower 50s.

