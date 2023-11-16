Henderson Fire Dept. responding to crash, working to rescue person trapped in vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to the 1700 block of South Green Street for the report of a crash.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, a vehicle is on its side with a person trapped inside.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

