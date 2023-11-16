Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear awards over $2.2 million to fight domestic violence

Governor Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awarded $2,233,948 to 32 organizations across the commonwealth.

According to a release, that funding will be used to fight domestic violence as well as support survivors.

“As Governor, my top priority is to make our commonwealth safer for every Kentucky family,” Gov. Beshear said. “So, I am proud that today we are investing more than $2 million to support domestic violence survivors and tackle violence in our communities. Additionally, with the launch of our new statewide domestic violence data project, we are leading the nation in efforts to combat domestic violence.”

Officials say the $2 million in funding is being awarded from the federal Violence Against Women Act grant program focused on stopping sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

Of those 32 organizations receiving funding, the Daviess County Attorney’s Office will receive $78,410, Green River Regional Rape Victim Services will receive $32,000, and the Owensboro Police Department will receive $2,992.

For a full list of 2023-2024 sub-award recipients, you can click here.

