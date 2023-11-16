Gibson Southern Titans prepare for their semi-state rematch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Titans will face off against Heritage Hills, the second time these two squads are meeting this season. The Titans took the first meeting 31-28, but Head Coach Nick Hart isn’t thinking too much about that first matchup.

“Sometimes we play them, it’s the first or second round of the tournament, and it comes quicker,” said Coach Hart. “That was two months ago, and I think both teams have changed some, not a lot, but enough where I don’t think you can take a whole lot from that game.”

Coach knows a lot has changed, but the players are certainly hoping to recreate the fast start the team go off to in meeting number one.

“Second half, we came out dead and they started playing well and made it a pretty close game,” said Senior Cornerback Mason Scheller. “We have to come out like we did the first time we played them and keep our foot on the gas. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere at the Jungle this week, and everyone going to bed and thinking about it, just trying to prepare ourselves the best we can.”

The game kicks off at 7 at Heritage Hills.

