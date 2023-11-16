Gibson Co. man sentenced to 39 years on child porn, molestation charges

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man who was found guilty of child molestation and child pornography charges has now received his sentencing.

According to a release, that man is 48-year-old Christopher Rosenow.

Rosenow was arrested back in August.

Officials say Judge Jeffery Meade found multiple aggravating factors at the sentencing hearing including Rosenow’s extensive criminal history, the long term harm caused to the victim, and the fact that Rosenow had drugged the victim prior to sexually abusing her.

Rosenow was then sentenced to 39 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Officials say this all follows after Rosenow was found to have molested a girl under the age of 14.

A release shows he recorded his interaction with the girl on a cell phone, which police were able to get through a search warrant.

Investigators say the crime was initially discovered when Rosenow was accused of it during a recorded phone call at the Gibson County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.