Evansville Christmas Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville kicked off the holiday season Thursday night with a Christmas tree lighting.
Dozens of people showed up to see the tree, which was cut down in Posey County and brought to Evansville about two weeks ago.
It’s a 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce and is illuminated with around 25,000 lights.
You can watch it light up in the video player above.
