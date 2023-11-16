Evansville Christmas Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville kicked off the holiday season Thursday night with a Christmas tree lighting.

Dozens of people showed up to see the tree, which was cut down in Posey County and brought to Evansville about two weeks ago.

It’s a 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce and is illuminated with around 25,000 lights.

You can watch it light up in the video player above.

