Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Evansville Christmas Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season

Evansville Christmas Tree lighting ceremony kicks off the holiday season
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville kicked off the holiday season Thursday night with a Christmas tree lighting.

Dozens of people showed up to see the tree, which was cut down in Posey County and brought to Evansville about two weeks ago.

It’s a 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce and is illuminated with around 25,000 lights.

You can watch it light up in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County
TANISHA DHALIWAL
Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County
Accident with injuries slows traffic on SR66 in Warrick County

Latest News

Local sheriff gains perspective after trip to border
Local sheriff gains perspective after trip to border
Vanderburgh County Sheriff adding Flock Safety cameras outside city limits
Generic Stray Cat.
VHS chosen for prestigious cat mentorship program
Community gets active on new pickleball courts at Burdette Park
Community gets active on new pickleball courts at Burdette Park