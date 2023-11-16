DCSO serving multiple search warrants in city of Owensboro, officials say

Birthday Club
DCSO serving multiple search warrants in city of Owensboro(14 News)
By Liz DeSantis and Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is serving several search warrants around the city of Owensboro on Thursday.

Sheriff Brad Youngman says these searches were the culmination of a month-long investigation into illegal drug and weapons trafficking and possession.

Youngman says they worked with a Kentucky State Police SWAT team Thursday morning to serve a warrant at least one of the locations due to perceived risk factors.

Officials say DCSO’s new special investigations unit led the investigation.

The department introduced the new unit at the beginning of the year to tackle illegal drug and weapons activity in the county.

”They’ve been busy this year,” said Sheriff Youngman. “It took a little more coordination than others because there are multiple locations and a lot of moving pieces, but it’s just part of our efforts to make this a safer community.”

Sheriff Youngman urges those who are concerned about certain activities in their own neighborhood to call DCSO with the information.

DCSO will release a report later Thursday afternoon to share the findings of the warrants.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

