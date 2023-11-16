Crash shuts down US 62 in Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) -US 62 West is currently shut down in both directions after a crash in Muhlenberg County.

That’s according to the Greenville Fire Department, who posted several photos from the scene around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say drivers can take the detour from Sharon Depoy Road to KY-189 S (Greenville Hopkinsville Road) and vice versa.

Crews on scene confirm Luzerne Depoy Road will be completely inaccessible to and from US 62 W, beyond the 1500 block.

Photos shared by the fire department show a truck that went off the road and struck a utility pole.

Officials expect US 62 will be closed for at least three hours. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

