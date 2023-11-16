Birthday Club
Community gets active on new pickleball courts at Burdette Park

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pickleball at Burdette Park is now in full swing. This morning, leaders cut the ribbon on the new courts.

Once that was done, players started enjoying the courts immediately.

Officials say the project replaced the existing four tennis courts with six pickleball courts and two tennis courts. Greg Baumgart says the game keeps him healthy.

“It keeps me in shape. I’m 67-years-old, you know it gets me off the couch,” he says. “I play anywhere from three to five day a week, if not I’m on the couch.”

Officials say they still need to apply an acrylic topcoat on the courts. They plan to do that in the spring.

