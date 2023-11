EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday, the University of Southern Indiana is set to host ‘Coffee with a Deputy’.

They say that’s happening from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Deputies say it will be at the Jazz Lounge inside the David L. Rice Library.

USI Public Safety officers will also be there to answer any questions you may have.

