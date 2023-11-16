Christmas tree lighting ceremony set for Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday, the city of Evansville will light up its Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center.

The tree, from Posey County, has been sitting in front of the Civic Center since last week.

It’s a 32-foot-tall Norway Spruce and will be decorated with over 25,000 lights.

The lighting ceremony will take place this evening at 5 p.m.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will lead the ceremony and Bosse High School’s choir will also perform.

