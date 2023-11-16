Birthday Club
Burn bans ordered in multiple Tri-State counties

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As of Wednesday night, four counties in the Tri-State had burn bans issued by Emergency Management Agencies. Union, Henderson, Gibson and Perry County residents are prohibited from starting fires outdoors.

Gibson County Emergency Management Director Stephanie McKinney told 14 News Wednesday that it’s precautionary.

“To keep everyone safe and property safe because the conditions are so dry,” she explained.

That same night, Princeton fire crews were out investigating brush pile burn in the county.

She said the concern is that embers can take off and light other areas easily.

She said it only takes a spark to have crews tied up for hours.

“It just spreads so quickly in these conditions,” McKinney said. “It takes away from their ability to respond faster.”

McKinney stressed that even fire pits or things people might consider safe need to be left alone.

She said only fires explicitly permitted by your local fire department are allowed.

For an active list of burn bans in Indiana, click here.

For burn bans in Kentucky, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.


