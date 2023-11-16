Birthday Club
Boonville Police, Fire Departments battle to raise food for Thanksgiving community dinner

By Monica Watkins and Haley Kerby
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Thanksgiving approaches, first responder in Boonville are choosing to give back by having a competition.

It’s all to raise the most amount of food for the annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

The community Thanksgiving dinner is put on by community organizations to give food to those in need.

The idea is to make sure everyone in Warrick county has a hot thanksgiving meal.

This year, they needed a little help.

“We’re obviously in the profession to be helping the community, we just go above and beyond we’re servants so it works out great,” BFD Captain Josh Russelburg said.

That’s why the fire and police departments stepped up to help.

“A lot of people don’t understand, it’s the reason I come to work every day, is to help so it’s great to be helping just even more,” BPD Officer Casey Miller said.

If you’d like to donate food to help out, you can do so by dropping off food or cash at either department.

