Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says several dogs died in a house fire earlier Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., EFD firefighters noticed smoke coming from the back of a house on the 600 block of Louisiana Street while returning to their station.

Crews tell us they initially thought it was a burn pit, but soon realized it was a working house fire and called for additional crews to assist.

Officials say they sprung into action and extinguished the fire in twenty minutes.

According to EFD, there there were six dogs, some in cages, along with other animals inside the home.

Unfortunately, firefighters say five of the dogs died in the fire. Two adults and two children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Chade Robinson
Evansville Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Police: 21 pallets of bourbon stolen from Owensboro distillery
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. law enforcement using new tool to lower violent crime
Vanderburgh Co. law enforcement using new tool to lower violent crime
New Public Safety Director hired at UE
UE appoints new Public Safety Director
3,000 EVSC students receive new pairs of shoes
3,000 EVSC students receive new pairs of shoes
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway this afternoon