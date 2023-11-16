5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says several dogs died in a house fire earlier Wednesday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., EFD firefighters noticed smoke coming from the back of a house on the 600 block of Louisiana Street while returning to their station.

Crews tell us they initially thought it was a burn pit, but soon realized it was a working house fire and called for additional crews to assist.

Officials say they sprung into action and extinguished the fire in twenty minutes.

According to EFD, there there were six dogs, some in cages, along with other animals inside the home.

Unfortunately, firefighters say five of the dogs died in the fire. Two adults and two children were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

