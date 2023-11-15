Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Hopkins County

TANISHA DHALIWAL
TANISHA DHALIWAL(Hopkins County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Hopkinsville woman has been indicted by the Hopkins Circuit Grand Jury on manslaughter and persistent felony offender charges.

Tanisha Dhaliwal, 42, was arrested in August after police say drugs she sold led to the overdose death of Jenny Doolin.

In 2021, Doolin was found unresponsive on the 1700 block of Edwards Street, according to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives investigated Doolin’s death as an overdose and reportedly uncovered messages between Doolin and Tanisha Dhaliwal the night before her death.

Deputies say Doolin drove to Hopkinsville to meet Dhaliwal to buy pills known to contain fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Chade Robinson
Evansville Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Police: 21 pallets of bourbon stolen from Owensboro distillery
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

Latest News

Accident with injuries slows traffic on SR66 in Warrick County
Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County
Road on Evansville’s west side expected to stay closed for months
Road on Evansville’s west side expected to stay closed for months
Teenage driver taken to hospital after crash in Henderson County
Teenage driver taken to hospital after crash in Henderson County