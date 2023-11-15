Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re now entering the third day in an Evansville double murder trial.

31-year old Arthur Jones is accused killing two people in 2021.

We now know the name of the person accused of killing 16-year-old Demarion Black back in June.

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, has arrived in America to have a high stakes face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden.

Our 14 News team has been looking forward to our 70th anniversary all year long, and it’s here!

We’re having fun all day today as we look back through the years, with the people that made the last 70 years all possible.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.