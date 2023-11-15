Birthday Club
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway this afternoon

Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway this afternoon
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the crash on the eastbound Western Kentucky Parkway claimed a life Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Holman, 33, of Belton, passed away in that accident, according to Trooper Ridge Porter.

Investigators revealed a black Cadillac was westbound on the parkway and crossed the median for an unknown reason, striking a blue Toyota Rav4 driven by Holman.

We’re told the driver of the Cadillac was flown to a hospital in Nashville.

Traffic is currently being detoured to Pennyrile Parkway then US 62 to KY 175 to return to the Western Kentucky Parkway.

