EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County dispatch confirms that deputies are on scene of an accident with minor injuries on Southbound 41 near Petersburg Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in 5:27 p.m. as an accident with minor injuries.

Deputies ask that drivers try to avoid the area while the scene is being cleared.

