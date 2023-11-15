Birthday Club
USI Theatre to present "Exit, Pursued by a Bear" Thursday

USI Theatre to present “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” Thursday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI Theatre will be showcasing a dark comedy play about revenge this coming Thursday.

The play is called, “Exit, Pursed by a Bear.” It explores themes of domestic abuse and finding empowerment in different ways.

While the story is intense, it highlights the creative ways survivors can reclaim their voices and move toward a better life.

The director Joshua Robinson explains what he hopes the audience takes from this show.

“So even though Nan’s decisions are sort of over the top from our perspective I really hope that audiences take the time to realize what few options a character in that situation feels like they have,” said Robinson.

The play will run Thursday through Sunday.

