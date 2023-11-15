Birthday Club
UE appoints new Public Safety Director

New Public Safety Director hired at UE
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has new Public Safety Director. Today was the first day for new appointee Kevin Corbin.

Corbin worked for Evansville Police Department for 22 years in various areas including the Crime Prevention Unit.

He says his experience educating and training businesses and neighborhoods in crime prevention will help him build an environment of safety.

”I know Jason Collum having been here for four years, he did a fantastic job and the things he set in place that work absolutely we want to continue those,” he says. “And we’ll always look for opportunities to improve, but until those opportunities present themselves, we are looking at maintaining the status quo’s and the ways that they work.”

Corbin says his immediate priority is to learn as much as he can about the new job and become familiar with the campus.

He says he’s excited and looking forward to facilitating safety.

