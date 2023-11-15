Teenage driver taken to hospital after crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a 17-year-old boy might have been injured after an accident in Henderson County earlier Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on the 2700 block of Toy-Anthoston Road.

Investigators determined a teenager was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup truck when he came around a curve too fast and hit the guardrail.

We’re told the truck traveled down the ditch where it flipped several times and landed on its roof.

Deputies say the teenage boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance for possible injuries.

