Sheriff confirms identity of man struck and killed by truck in Ohio County

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright has released the name of the man who was fatally stuck by a vehicle over the weekend.

We’re told Roy Sowders, 51, of Daviess County, was hit by a truck on Highway 231 North near Daviess County on Sunday.

Investigators have not revealed why they believe Sowders was on the road during the accident.

