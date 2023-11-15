Birthday Club
Road on Evansville’s west side expected to stay closed for months

Road closed generic
Road closed generic(KPLC (Canva))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many drivers will have to find an alternate route as crews works to install a new 12-inch water line on Evansville’s west side.

According to EWSU, Peerless Road is now closed to thru traffic between Upper Mt. Vernon Road and Robinwood Lane, and between Robinwood and Moye Drive.

Officials say the work is expected to continue until early February.

Visit EWSU.com and click the Project & Advisory Map button for more information.

