North Posey Football psyched for home Semistate showdown

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have three schools competing in the IHSAA football semistates this coming weekend, meaning they all have a chance to punch their tickets to state. Those would be Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills, and North Posey. Of course the Titans and Patriots play each other in the class 3A game, Friday night.

In class 2A, 12-1 North Posey will host Southmont. The Vikings are comin’ in hot, after an incredible 28-13 road win, over #1 Triton Central, last Friday. North Posey head coach Waylon Schenk says his team played its best game of the season, in the regional victory. Now, they must turn their attention, to an 8-5 Mounties squad, but Schenk says don’t be fooled by their record. They’re a very good team.

“They’re a really good football team. A really physical football team that’s gotten hot at the right time. The Woodall kid they’ve got at tailback is as big and as physical as a back, as we’ve seen all year,” said Schenk. “I know sometimes the record can be deceiving, but they are legit. The big thing is just remember what got you here and keep doing what we do. As long as we do that, we’ll give ourselves a chance to be successful on Saturday.”

“At Triton, we played our best game, 100%. We just gotta keep getting better. This next game, we have to play better than we did at Triton, just to keep winning,” said Vikings’ senior Caige Christie. “Jed Galvin, Liam Stone, Jackson Graff, Kaden Stewart, Kolton Gardner, that’s just the ones I can name, there’s so many more and the line, we’re a great combination. Just keep working with each other, ya know we’re all great friends. It’s a good mesh of people.”

“It’s gonna be a game won in the trenches again, so we’re gonna just have to play more physical, play tougher football,” said North Posey senior Jackson Graff.



North Posey hosts Southmont, in the IHSAA football semistate, on Saturday afternoon, at 4:00 CST.

