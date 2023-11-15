Much-needed rain to cap off the week

Birthday Club
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and warm again on Wednesday with highs in the 70s, nearly 15 degrees warmer than average for mid-November.  Since the air is very dry, we will cool into the lower 40s on Thursday morning.   Clouds will increase during the day, and we may see a few scattered showers as early as Thursday night.    Friday will bring our first rain in nearly 2 weeks, but only around a quarter inch is expected.  Sunny and dry over the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the lower 30s.   More rain possible early next week as the cooler air lingers through Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

